Shirley J Jack
March 31, 1947 - October 10, 2019
Clayton
Shirley J Jack, 72 of Clayton, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.
Shirley was born on March 31, 1947 in Eastport, Maine to the late Carl and Elizabeth Smith. Shirley was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, a fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved cats and birds.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Thomas W. Jack; daughters, Catherine Delano (Chris) and Melissa Freeman (Richard); grandsons, Joel Coimbre and Andrew Coimbre; sisters, Rebecca Stanhope and Patricia McCoubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 12, 2019