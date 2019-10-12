Home

Pinecrest Memorial Park
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Committal
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum
Shirley Jack


1947 - 2019
Shirley Jack Obituary
Shirley J Jack

March 31, 1947 - October 10, 2019

Clayton

Shirley J Jack, 72 of Clayton, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.

Shirley was born on March 31, 1947 in Eastport, Maine to the late Carl and Elizabeth Smith. Shirley was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, a fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved cats and birds.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Thomas W. Jack; daughters, Catherine Delano (Chris) and Melissa Freeman (Richard); grandsons, Joel Coimbre and Andrew Coimbre; sisters, Rebecca Stanhope and Patricia McCoubrey; and several nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 12, 2019
