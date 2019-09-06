Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Shirley K. Riordan

Shirley K. Riordan Obituary
Shirley Kinton Riordan

Fuquay-Varina

Shirley Kinton Riordan, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kennebec Baptist Church, 9808 Kennebec Church Road, Anger. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Dean; parents, Preston Lee and Ruby Bowling Kinton; grandparents, Sam and Alice Bowling; brothers, Charlie, Preston Jr, and James; and sister, Patsy.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Riordan; children, Michael Dean and wife, Diane, Jamie Dean and wife, Therese, and Shannon Hamel and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Cameron, Brittany, Logan, and Jacob; brothers, John Edward and Tommy; sisters, Joyce, Brenda, Betty Lou, and Linda.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina.

Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
