Shirley C. Lindley



Chapel Hill



Shirley Frances Councilman Lindley, age 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home outside Chapel Hill, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born near Waxhaw, North Carolina, the daughter of Charlie Manley Councilman and Athae Mae McCain Councilman. She attended Bonlee High School in Chatham County, where she met her future husband. She graduated from Peace College in Raleigh, then attended Women's College in Greensboro, graduating Magna Cum Laude and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. In 1956 she married Robert Haywood Lindley; Bob and Shirley shared sixty-one remarkable years together. Shirley was a teacher and a secretary, then raised three children as a devoted mother and Air Force wife as they moved around the country and abroad. Following Bob's retirement from the Air Force they settled in Asheboro where Shirley resumed teaching, earning Teacher of the Year honors. In 1995 Bob and Shirley retired to their home in Chatham County. There Shirley enjoyed the local garden club and was an active member of Pittsboro Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder and was an in-demand Bible study leader and mentor.



Shirley is survived by her son Les Lindley (and wife Terry) of Vienna Virginia, daughter Virginia Wereszynski (and husband Stephen) of Springfield Virginia, daughter Carolyn Paquette of Rochester New Hampshire, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her brothers Manley Councilman (and wife Barbara) of Asheboro and Larry Councilman (and wife Ann) of Pfafftown. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.



The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving support from Rev. Evan Harrison, the entire congregation of Pittsboro Presbyterian Church, and Shirley's two long-time caregivers, Marilyn Ellis and Alice Singletary.



There will be a Celebration of her Life at the Pittsboro Presbyterian Church. Due to the current health crisis the Celebration will be scheduled at a future date. Those interested should send an e-mail to celebration@woodlin.net to receive details about the Celebration once it is scheduled.



