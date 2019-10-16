Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Union Hope Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Union Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Massey


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Massey Obituary
Shirley M. Massey

December 26, 1940 - October 14, 2019

Zebulon

Shirley Ann Matthews Massey, 78, died Monday. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brooks J. Massey; her mother Ossie Mae Matthews; her father Jasper R. Matthews; her sisters Mavis M. Blackman and Beatrice May and her brother James B. Matthews.

She is survived by her son Jody Brooks Massey of the home; her daughter Lisa Massey-Brown and husband Mark S. Brown; her grandchildren Mckinnon Brooks Brown, Campbell Riley Brown and Gracie Elizabeth Brown all of Raleigh; her sister Jackie Blackman.

Memorial service will be held 5 pm Thursday at Union Hope Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 4 pm.

Flowers should be omitted and contributions be made to the Wake County SPCA or the Nash County SPCA.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massey Funeral Home
Download Now