Shirley M. Massey
December 26, 1940 - October 14, 2019
Zebulon
Shirley Ann Matthews Massey, 78, died Monday. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brooks J. Massey; her mother Ossie Mae Matthews; her father Jasper R. Matthews; her sisters Mavis M. Blackman and Beatrice May and her brother James B. Matthews.
She is survived by her son Jody Brooks Massey of the home; her daughter Lisa Massey-Brown and husband Mark S. Brown; her grandchildren Mckinnon Brooks Brown, Campbell Riley Brown and Gracie Elizabeth Brown all of Raleigh; her sister Jackie Blackman.
Memorial service will be held 5 pm Thursday at Union Hope Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 4 pm.
Flowers should be omitted and contributions be made to the Wake County SPCA or the Nash County SPCA.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019