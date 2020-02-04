|
Shirley E. Marshall
April 27,1925- January 28, 2020
Durham
Shirley "Shirl" Marshall, who was a powerful force on the Orange County Commission in the 1980s, died on January 28. She was 94.
Marshall was known for her tireless advocacy for equality, justice and human rights and long service to Orange County and the state through elected and appointed positions. In her public and private life, she believed that her purpose was to pursue justice, equality and opportunity for all, acknowledge the dignity of every person, and love and nurture the people she lived amongst.
That belief drove her to become a voice for all citizens regardless of their station in life. She was a wife, mother, and grandmother and an advocate for progressive causes, who was honored in 2003 with the Pauli Murray Award and named a Chapel Hill Town Treasure in 2009.
Born Shirley Evelyn Repp on April 27, 1925, she grew up in Long Island, N.Y. She attended Beaver College in Jenkintown, Pa. After graduating from college with an undergraduate degree in biology, Marshall taught science in public and private schools.
In 1949, she married William Harvey Marshall, a scholar and professor of English literature, and began a family in Philadelphia. During that time, she raised three girls, did part-time editing and published a book, "A Young American's Treasury of English Poetry."
Marshall moved to Orange County from Pennsylvania in 1968 after her husband accepted a full professorship at UNC Chapel Hill. Shortly before permanently relocating to Chapel Hill, her husband Bill and one of her children, Barbara, were killed in an automobile accident.
Marshall often said that she got involved in local government by accident. In 1968, her colorful roadside garden along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill drew the attention of residents and later garnered an appointment to the town's Appearance Commission in 1970.
That appointment planted a seed that piqued her interest in politics and government. She volunteered for the mayoral campaign of Howard Lee, who became the town's first (and only) African American mayor and later, a state senator. Lee told the Chapel Hill News in 2003 that even after Marshall's family tragedy "she had a dignity, strength and zest for wanting to move beyond it."
Lee went on to say that she was a quiet change agent for human rights and the enhancement of human dignity. Marshall served a total of 15 years on state and local governing bodies and boards, among them the N.C. Department of Natural Resources and Community Development; Chapel Hill Board of Alderman (now Council) and Housing Authority; Orange Water and Sewer Association; Research Triangle Planning Commission; and Triangle J Council of Governments.
In 2002, Moses Carey Jr., who served on the Orange County board with Marshall, nominated her for the Pauli Murray Award. In his nomination letter, he wrote that the legacy she provided and continues to provide through the work of local groups will live on in the county for years.
In the mid-90s, after retiring, she became involved in Carrboro politics behind the scenes. She also continued to serve on boards supporting progressive causes. She attended the Community Church of Chapel Hill Unitarian Universalist where she reflected on her faith and purpose in life. Marshall spent many happy times with her granddaughter, Christin, traveling the state of North Carolina. In 2009, she moved in with her daughter in Durham and was able to spend time with her granddaughter and great grandsons.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Jean Repp; husband, William Harvey Marshall; daughter, Barbara Marshall; and son-in-law Steve Koronic. She is survived by her brother William Repp (Grace); daughters Judy Ferraro (Jeff) and Susan Koronic; granddaughter Christin Koronic; and great grandsons Oryn and Donovyn Koronic and Raiden Manley.
The family extends a special thank you to Duke HomeCare & Hospice and the Meehan family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 4, 2020