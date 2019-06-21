Shirley McCormick Holstad



June 12, 1945 - June 15, 2019



Cary



Shirley McCormick Holstad, 94, died Saturday 15 June 2019, at the Glenaire Continuing Care Community, Cary, NC



Shirley was born on 12 June 1925, in Parkton, NC, the only daughter of Pembroke Bell and Edith Coxe McCormick of Linden, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jerry E. Holstad in 2017, their 16-year-old son, Kenneth Wayne, in 1971 and her brother John Pembroke McCormick, 1993. She is survived by her son Gerald "Bruce" Holstad and his wife Gina of Cape Carteret, NC as well as several nieces and nephews.



Shirley met and married Jerry, December 1948, while they were stationed in Japan, Jerry in the Army and Shirley a Department of the Army Civilian. Shirley loved traveling, both as a military spouse and after retirement. They took many cruises but the Alaska cruises were her favorite and she couldn't say enough great things. Her hobbies included swimming, gardening, floral arrangements and Bridge. Unfortunately over the past few years she was not able to participate in those activities due to her loss of vision. She was however always able to enjoy the floral arrangements brought to her room, either by the smell or gaps in her vision.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Glenaire Retirement Community, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC on Monday 24 June 2019 at 10:00 a,. The family will receive friends after the Memorial Service at Glenaire. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials may be sent to Presbyterian Homes Foundation – Glenaire, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511; First Presbyterian Church, Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC 28302; First Methodist Church, 17 South Academy Street, Cary, NC 27511 and . Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com