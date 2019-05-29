Home

Shirley Mozelle Laughter

Shirley Mozelle Laughter

August 27, 1934 – May 26, 2019

Zebulon

Shirley Mozelle Laughter, 84, died Sunday with her family surrounding her. She was born in Franklin County to the late William Wiley & Mozelle Brantley Laughter. She retired from AT&T. She loved gardening & Crocheting. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rachel Laughter, Inez Carter, Edith Scherck, Elaine McGarvey, Miriam Wiggins, & Versteen Rice.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Davis (Grover), & other beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the fund for Lindsay King at any Sun Trust Bank.

Funeral 2 pm Thursday, Wakefield Central Baptist Church with visitation from 12:30-1:45 pm prior to the service. Burial, Briar Creek Memorial in Raleigh.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
