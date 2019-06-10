Shirley N. Nelms



October 8, 1947 ~ June 8, 2019



Louisburg



Shirley Neal Nelms, 71, of Louisburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born on October 8, 1947 to the late David and Danize Neal. Shirley graduated from Edward Best School in 1965 then went on to attend Hardbarger Business College to obtain a business degree and began a career at Weyerhauser Lumber Company and Almay Cosmetics. She then retired from NC Fire and Safety after 18 years.



The family will receive friends Monday from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Boulevard, Louisburg. Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 5:00 pm at Sandy Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Doug Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy D. Nelms; son, Mike Ingram and wife, Lindsay; step-daughters, Brandi Edwards and husband, Jason, Kelly Nelms and husband, Allen; brother, Dwight Neal; grandchildren, Arlen, Austin and Wyatt Ingram, Will and Natalie Edwards and Bailey and Bryant Nelms.



The family would like to express our sincerest thanks and gratitude to her brother, Dwight, for his dedication, commitment and unwavering loyalty always to his sister. Also to Margaret J. Nelms and Kay Burgess, thank you for your kindness and faithful friendship with Shirley. It is greatly appreciated.



Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Centerville Baptist Church, 2370 Leonard Road, Louisburg, NC 27549. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary