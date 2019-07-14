Shirley Narron Casey



October 24, 1934-July 12, 2019



Smithfield



Shirley Narron Casey, 84, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, July 12th at the SECU Hospice House, Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County October 24, 1934 and was the daughter of the late James Arthur and Iola Woodall Narron. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by both of her husbands; Bill Casey and Morris Ray (Jim) Casey, daughter; Susan Gray and son; Gary Casey, granddaughter; Heather Gray.



The Funeral Service will be conducted 12 Noon Tuesday, July 16th at Casey Funeral Home & Cremations Chapel with the Reverend Ricky Ham officiating. The Internment will be at the Casey Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 until 12 Noon Tuesday July 16th.



She is survived by sons; Scotty Casey of Smithfield, Kevin Neil Casey and wife Kristy of Clayton, brothers; Jerry Narron and Bobby Narron both of Raleigh, sister; Peggy Jones of Raleigh, grandchildren; Duane Casey and wife, Kristy, Jennifer Baker and husband Doug, great-grandchildren; Shelby and Leah Casey and Drew and Gracie Baker.



Although flowers are welcome, the family suggests contributions be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road P O Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019