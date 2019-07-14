Home

Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
(919) 936-8801
Shirley Casey
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home & Cremations Chapel
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home & Cremations Chapel
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC
Shirley Narron Casey


1934 - 2019
Shirley Narron Casey Obituary
Shirley Narron Casey

October 24, 1934-July 12, 2019

Smithfield

Shirley Narron Casey, 84, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, July 12th at the SECU Hospice House, Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County October 24, 1934 and was the daughter of the late James Arthur and Iola Woodall Narron. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by both of her husbands; Bill Casey and Morris Ray (Jim) Casey, daughter; Susan Gray and son; Gary Casey, granddaughter; Heather Gray.

The Funeral Service will be conducted 12 Noon Tuesday, July 16th at Casey Funeral Home & Cremations Chapel with the Reverend Ricky Ham officiating. The Internment will be at the Casey Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 until 12 Noon Tuesday July 16th.

She is survived by sons; Scotty Casey of Smithfield, Kevin Neil Casey and wife Kristy of Clayton, brothers; Jerry Narron and Bobby Narron both of Raleigh, sister; Peggy Jones of Raleigh, grandchildren; Duane Casey and wife, Kristy, Jennifer Baker and husband Doug, great-grandchildren; Shelby and Leah Casey and Drew and Gracie Baker.

Although flowers are welcome, the family suggests contributions be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road P O Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019
