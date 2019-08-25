|
|
Shirley Ogburn McLaurin
February 20, 1940 - August 23, 2019
Willow Spring
Shirley Ogburn McLaurin, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Johnston County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lee and Eurice Langdon Ogburn. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Sandy Grove Cemetery, Angier. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier and at other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tammy Coates. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Ottis F. McLaurin; sons, Rodney Coates (Annette) of Hampstead, Eric Coates (Tammy) of Willow Spring; step-son, Howard McLaurin (Patty) of Angier; sisters, JoAnne Myers (Leamon) of Willow Spring, and Joy Dry of Willow Spring; grandchildren, Wesley Coates of Castle Hayne, Matthew Coates (Brooke) of Wilmington, Maggie Coates of Tampa, FL, Connor McLaurin (Marah) of Baltimore, MD, Cassidy McLaurin of Angier; great grandchildren, Walker Coates of Castle Hayne, Stone McLaurin of Baltimore, MD; numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 NC 50 North, Garner, NC 27529 or Sandy Grove Cemetery, 1116 Country Ridge Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603 in Shirley's memory. Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019