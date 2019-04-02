|
|
Shirley Polland Andrews
September 24, 1933 - March 31, 2019
Garner
Shirley Polland Andrews, age 85 of Garner, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Hospice House of Smithfield.
Mrs. Andrews was born in Durham, NC on September 24, 1933 to Odell and Estelle Pollard. She worked at and retired from Capital Fuel Oil. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tom; a son, Ken (Debi) of Knightdale; and two grandchildren, Kasi Horton (Jacob) of Zebulon and Zachary Andrews of Raleigh.
A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2019