Shirley Thompson Pearce
1937 - 2020
Shirley Thompson Pearce

Raleigh

Shirley Thompson Pearce, 83, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare on October 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 16, 1937 in Henderson, NC to the late Jamie Thurston Thompson and Selma Gupton Thompson.

Funeral service will be at New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 am and graveside to follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
OCT
13
Graveside service
Brier Creek Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
