Shirley Thompson Pearce
Raleigh
Shirley Thompson Pearce, 83, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare on October 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 16, 1937 in Henderson, NC to the late Jamie Thurston Thompson and Selma Gupton Thompson.
Funeral service will be at New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 am and graveside to follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.