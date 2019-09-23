Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Shirley Winifred Hinnant


1926 - 2019
Shirley Winifred Hinnant Obituary
Shirley Winifred Hinnant

February 25, 1926 - September 19, 2019

Wilmington

Shirley Winifred Hinnant, 93, of Wilmington, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas W. Hinnant; her parents, J. Albert and Gladys Nalls; and her daughter, Renee D. King.

Shirley is survived by her son, Thomas W. Hinnant, Jr. and his wife Doreen; grandchildren, Shelley Hinnant, Brian Hughes, Donna King, Jodie Lawton, Kyla Priddy and Breann Stampiglia; and nine great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00am at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 23, 2019
