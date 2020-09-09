1/1
Sidney H. Mann
1935 - 2020

Sidney H. Mann

June 15, 1935 - September 7, 2020

Angier

ANGIER– Sidney Howard "Buster" Mann, 85, passed away Monday at Transitions Life Care Center. Sidney was born in Fuquay Springs to the late W.H. "Bill" Mann and Ethel Braswell Mann.

Sidney was a resident of Angier for 75 years and a graduate of Angier High School (Class of 1955). After graduation, he took business courses at Hardbargers Business College in Raleigh, and was hired as the Interior Decorator for J.C. Penney Co. in Cameron Village, where he worked for several years, winning two awards for window displays and two awards for interior displays.

He served his country in the Army from 1958-1960, spending 18 months in Korea. After his discharge, he graduated from Troutman's Beauty School in Raleigh, then worked as a hair stylist for over 50 years. Sidney was the former owner of "Home of Hair Styling" in Angier and later worked at Studio 120.

Sidney was a man of many talents, among them, his hobby of painting Christmas tree ornaments and decorations. He also enjoyed all things Disney and always provided family gatherings with his sweet potato casserole and pound cake.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina.

Sidney is survived by his sister, Shirley M. Rowland of Raleigh; special niece, Donna R. Randall and husband, Mark of Fuquay-Varina; beloved great-niece, Lauren Massey of Fuquay-Varina; numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Angier United Methodist Church, PO BOX 1748, Angier, NC 27501 or to: Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
