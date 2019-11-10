|
Sidney Albert Small
Cary
Sidney Small, 94, died surrounded by family and friends on November 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores K. Small, and is survived by children, Douglas R. Small of Whitestone, VA, Dianne P. Small of Cary, NC, and Andrew T. Small, currently of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; daughter-in-law Brigitte Wolf Small of Whitestone, VA; sister Genevieve Sparks of Santa Cruz, CA and brother Frank Small of Pismo Beach, CA, along with many nieces and nephews and their families.
Sidney was born to Cora Loumima Small and Sidney Smith Small in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 12, 1925. He lived in California with his wife Delores and their children until 1964. He was promoted with American Airlines to positions in Charleston, WV, Knoxville, TN, and finally to Columbus, OH from 1970 to 1988.
Sidney and Delores moved to Cary, NC in 1989. He returned to work with American Airlines as a Customer Service Evaluation Program manager. He was active in the White Plains United Methodist Church and made many outstanding friends in the Pathfinders Sunday School class.
Sidney was a longtime member of Skäl, a travel-industry club. He was also an active member of MacGregor Ups and Downs Investment Club, the Sons of the American Revolution, Rotary, Toastmasters, and Golden Kiwanis.
Sidney served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1947 and was stationed on a destroyer in the Pacific at the end of WWII and witnessed atomic test explosions. He was a hero and a rock to all those who knew him well.
A service to honor Sidney's life will held 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 12, at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Plains UMC Memorial Garden.
Our family is humbled and grateful for the outpouring of love we've received. Please know how appreciative we are for every call, text, email, card, and expression of kindness. Thank you.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019