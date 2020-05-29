Sidney J. White
April 1, 1924 - May 27, 2020
Raleigh
Sidney J. White, 96, of Raleigh, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at The Cardinal at North Hills in Raleigh. He was born in Franklin County, the son of the late Sid White and Cassie Chalk White. Sid served as a proud member of the U.S. Navy and worked in Washington, DC for many years with the US Dept of Justice. Later, he moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he was a celebrated realtor. Upon retirement, Sid relocated to Raleigh to be near family. To many he was known as 'The Star, a force of positive energy often described as: a first-class gentleman; a fun-loving and kind man with a heart of gold; one of a kind. Sid always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone in need.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587 with the Rev. Bill Haley officiating. Face coverings and social distancing will be appreciated.
Sid is survived by his sister, Eva P. Horton of Raleigh and brother, Owen White of Raleigh, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Foster White, Ruby Hall, Lucy Ray, Mattie Lindsey, Charlie White, Booster White and Emily Murphy.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that you consider donating to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, transitionslifecare.org/donate. (copy and paste the URL into your address bar to go to the Transitions LifeCare page to donate.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 29, 2020.