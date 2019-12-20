Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
7501 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sigrid Futrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sigrid Schneider Futrell


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sigrid Schneider Futrell Obituary
Sigrid Schneider Futrell

March 30, 1942 - December 18, 2019

Raleigh

Sigrid Schneider Futrell, 77, of Raleigh, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. Sigrid was born in Stuttgart, Germany. She met Perry while he was serving in the US Army in Germany, and together they moved back to Raleigh, NC.

Sigrid worked as a Dental Assistant in Raleigh for many years, enjoying the patients she was able to meet. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking and hiking and was an avid reader. She spent time with a hiking group, the German club, and volunteering at the library.

Sigrid is survived by her husband, Perry Futrell; sons, Steven Futrell and David Futrell; grandchildren, Christian, Andrew and Skyler Futrell; siblings, Rainer Schnieder (Gisela) and Elsie Keppler; and a large extended family in the United States and Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rosa Schneider.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sigrid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -