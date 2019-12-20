|
Sigrid Schneider Futrell
March 30, 1942 - December 18, 2019
Raleigh
Sigrid Schneider Futrell, 77, of Raleigh, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. Sigrid was born in Stuttgart, Germany. She met Perry while he was serving in the US Army in Germany, and together they moved back to Raleigh, NC.
Sigrid worked as a Dental Assistant in Raleigh for many years, enjoying the patients she was able to meet. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking and hiking and was an avid reader. She spent time with a hiking group, the German club, and volunteering at the library.
Sigrid is survived by her husband, Perry Futrell; sons, Steven Futrell and David Futrell; grandchildren, Christian, Andrew and Skyler Futrell; siblings, Rainer Schnieder (Gisela) and Elsie Keppler; and a large extended family in the United States and Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rosa Schneider.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 20, 2019