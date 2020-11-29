1/
Silus Lavon Paschall
1996 - 2020
Silus Paschall
September 18, 1996 - November 21, 2020
Emerald Isle, North Carolina - Silus Lavon Paschall, 24, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his father, Keith L. Paschall; siblings, Jason H. Greene, Kelly M. Greene, Tasia D. Paschall and Destiny S. Paschall; grandmother, Fran H. Shingleton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonny Paschall.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Paschall family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
