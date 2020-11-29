Silus Paschall
September 18, 1996 - November 21, 2020
Emerald Isle, North Carolina - Silus Lavon Paschall, 24, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his father, Keith L. Paschall; siblings, Jason H. Greene, Kelly M. Greene, Tasia D. Paschall and Destiny S. Paschall; grandmother, Fran H. Shingleton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonny Paschall.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Paschall family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.