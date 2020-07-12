1/1
Simon Anusiobi
Simon N Anusiobi

APRIL 1945 - JUNE 14, 2020

North Carolina

Simon N Anusiobi, age 75, passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 due to complications of diabetes during his vacation in Nigeria. He was born in Nigeria year 1945.

Simon is a legend who left lot of beautiful memories and impacted so many lives. Simon is survived by wife Chinwe Anusiobi, two sons, four daughters including Chigo Ejiofor who he have resided with in North Carolina, Seventeen grandchildren, sons in-law and daughter in-law.

A funeral will be conducted at a later date in Nigeria.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
