Simon Kauffman Garber



October 17, 1935 - May 27, 2019



Cary



Simon Kauffman Garber, loving husband and father, passed away on May 27, 2019. Known by his family and friends as "Si", he was born to Norman Kauffman Garber and Belle C. Garber on October 17, 1935. He is preceded in death by his sisters Ellen Garber, Peggy Brown, Rae Lovett, and brother, Norman Garber. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, and two children, Juliane May and Andrew Jeremy, as well as many favorite nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate his new life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm at Cary Presbyterian Church. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cary Presbyterian Music and Worship Fund or the Endowment Fund.