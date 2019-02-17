Solomon Philip Hersh



Atlanta, GA



Solomon Philip Hersh, 90, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on February 7, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from Reynolds High School. Beginning in 1945 Solomon attended North Carolina State University, College of Textiles, graduating in 1949. He earned a M.S. from the University of Virginia and then attended Princeton University earning a M.S. and Ph.D in 1954. As a Research Chemist Solomon worked for Union Carbide and Monsanto for several years. In 1966 he joined the faculty as an Associate Professor in the College of Textiles at NCSU. During his career as a professor he was named the Charles A. Cannon Professor of Textiles, was awarded the Alexander Quarles Holladay Medal, and the O. Max Gardner Award.



Solomon is survived by Rosalie, his wife of 65 years, his children, Dr. Marla Hersh Schick, of Tampa, FL and Camille Lefkowitz (Ben) and grandchildren, Leah, Jake, and Francie, all of Atlanta, and Mollie Schick of Dallas, TX.



He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Martin Schick.



Funeral services were held in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.