Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Solomon Hersh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Solomon Philip Hersh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Solomon Philip Hersh Obituary
Solomon Philip Hersh

Atlanta, GA

Solomon Philip Hersh, 90, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on February 7, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from Reynolds High School. Beginning in 1945 Solomon attended North Carolina State University, College of Textiles, graduating in 1949. He earned a M.S. from the University of Virginia and then attended Princeton University earning a M.S. and Ph.D in 1954. As a Research Chemist Solomon worked for Union Carbide and Monsanto for several years. In 1966 he joined the faculty as an Associate Professor in the College of Textiles at NCSU. During his career as a professor he was named the Charles A. Cannon Professor of Textiles, was awarded the Alexander Quarles Holladay Medal, and the O. Max Gardner Award.

Solomon is survived by Rosalie, his wife of 65 years, his children, Dr. Marla Hersh Schick, of Tampa, FL and Camille Lefkowitz (Ben) and grandchildren, Leah, Jake, and Francie, all of Atlanta, and Mollie Schick of Dallas, TX.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Martin Schick.

Funeral services were held in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Download Now