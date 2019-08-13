|
Sondra Kronick Traurig
Raleigh
RALEIGH NC - Sondra Kronick Traurig, 87, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Raleigh, NC, her residence for the past 10 years. She was the widow of Allen R. Traurig MD.
Originally from New Haven, CT, she lived most of her life in Waterbury, CT. Sondra was the daughter of the late Louis Kronick and Anna Skolnick Kronick, both Russian Jewish refugees. Sondra dedicated much of her time to philanthropy and volunteerism. She volunteered at Waterbury Hospital, Beth El Synagogue, Hadassah, and with the Sisterhoods at the synagogues to which she belonged.
Left to remember, cherish and honor Sondra's love and legacy memories are her sons Dr. Michael Traurig and wife Nancy of Greenville, SC, and William (Billy) Traurig and husband Todd of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Julianna Traurig, Alaynah Traurig, Jovon Traurig and Avram (Avi) Traurig; sisters Irma Evans and Phyllis Medvedow. Sondra was predeceased by an infant daughter, her sisters, Estelle Leventhal, Eleanor Greenberg and cousin, Gertrude August.
A graveside service for Mrs Traurig will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.at Hebrew Benefit Association Cemetery, Stillson Rd Waterbury. A period of mourning will be observed at the home of Phyllis Medvedow at Whitney Center in Hamden, CT on Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. To honor Sondra's memory and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the (www.alz.org/donate) or the Jewish National Fund ( www.jnf.org ) Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home 1987 East Main St Waterbury CT has been honored to assist the Traurig family with arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019