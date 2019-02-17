Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Ann Ingram


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sonia Ann Ingram Obituary
Sonia Ann Ingram

November 11, 1963 - February 1, 2019

Rolesville

Sonia Ann Carhuff Ingram, RN, 55, loving wife of Robert Gregory Ingram, MD and a resident of Nassawadox, Virginia and Rolesville, North Carolina, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Born November 11, 1963, in Germany, she was the daughter of Yasuko Ohba Carhuff and Robert J. Carhuff, Sr.

Mrs. Ingram was a graduate of Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, NC. She received an RN degree from Fayetteville Technical Community College. She practiced nursing for many years as a gastroenterology nurse, most recently at Duke University Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Greg, and their son, Patrick William Ingram of Asheville, NC; her parents; a sister, Marie Carhuff Kaake, and a brother Robert J. Carhuff, Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home,

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.