L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearce Baptist Church
4634 Pearces Road
Zebulon, NC
Sonia Hinnant Obituary
Sonia Etheridge Hinnant

Wendell

Sonia Etheridge Hinnant, 68, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents John Henry Etheridge and Blanchie Medlin Etheridge; her husband Bobby Hinnant; sister Evelyn E. Patterson; and brother Henry Etheridge.

She is survived by her son Michael J. Hinnant and family of Texas; her sister and caretaker Mollie Etheridge Bunn and nephew and caretaker Mark A. Bunn of Wendell; brothers Jimmy Etheridge, Thomas Etheridge and Johnnie Etheridge; her nieces and nephews; and her special neighbor Eddie Satterfield, that made sure she got to all her appointments.

Graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Pearce Baptist Church, 4634 Pearces Road, Zebulon, NC 27597. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service or at her home 1912 Majestic Oak Circle, Wendell where Sonia resided with her sister Mollie.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
