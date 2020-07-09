1/
Sonja W. Bock
Sonja Wendland Bock

Durham

Sonja Wendland Bock, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham after a lengthy illness. She was born in Jena, Germany, to the late Richard and Hildegard Wendland.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James (Charlie) Bock; daughter, Jenny Cash (Tommy-deceased); sons, John Bock (Kaye) and Jim Bock (Kathy); and her six grandchildren whom she was lovingly known to as Oma, Kaitlyn Bock, Jennifer Cash, Alexander Bock, Adam Ledbetter-Bock (Hope), Richard Wellbock (Kaitlyn), and Kathryn Bock. She is also survived by her sister Karin Holzapfel and nephew Dirk Holzapfel of Berlin, Germany.

Mrs. Bock was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she enjoyed helping in the kitchen with church meals and preparing snacks for Vacation Bible School. She was a stay-at-home mom to her three children for most of her life but was retired from The May Department Stores Company where she had previously worked at Hecht's and Thalhimer's department stores. She retired so that she could keep her grandchildren whom she adored.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family will hold a private service of interment.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church: 1200 West Cornwallis Rd., Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
