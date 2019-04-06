|
Sonny Lee Morton
Maysville
Sonny Lee Morton, 32, of Maysville, NC passed away Tuesday, April 2 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his mother, Teeny Tait and fiance' Megan Collins. Sonny is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Morton. No services are planned at this time. Sonny loved and appreciated all things in nature. Donations in his honor may made to the NC Coastal Land Trust, 3301 Suite G Trent Rd., New Bern, NC 28562 or online at coastallandtrust.org and would be greatly appreciated. Online condolence may be made to the family at jonesfh.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 6, 2019