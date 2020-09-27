Sotiris Lambiris



Raleigh



Sotiris Lambiris, 94, died peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2020 at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina.



He was born on November 13, 1925 in Kavala, Greece, the third child and eldest son of Elias and Iphigenia (Economides) Lambiris. After completing his national service by helping to suppress the Greek communist insurgency, he chose to pursue his education outside his native land. He earned a B.Sc with honors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manchester, England, and a M.Sc.in Engineering from Princeton University, where he also met and fell in love with a fellow worker at the Forrestal Campus, Ellen Browning. They were married in August of 1957.



During his long and varied career as a combustion/aeronautical engineer he worked at Rocketdyne, Pratt and Whitney, Ingersoll Rand, and General Electric. After his retirement he and his wife moved to North Carolina to be near their only child. His greatest pleasures included travel, observing the day-to-day events in his own neighborhood, and being a loving co-caretaker of many dogs and "grand-dogs." He was also a keen follower of Olympic sports, European football, golf, tennis, and college basketball, always cheering more for a fair and exciting match than for any particular team.



He leaves behind his wife, Ellen Lambiris, and one child, Susan Lambiris, as well as his nephews, John McNeill, Michael Buckley, and Elias Lambiris; his nieces, Ianna Goldring and Christine Lambiris; and many much-beloved great-nephews and great-nieces.



A visitation will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on October 2, 2020 beginning at 1pm. A memorial service will follow at 2pm.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute or Running Strong for American Indian Youth.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



