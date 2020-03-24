|
Spencer D. Gipple
September 22, 1984 - March 19, 2020
Raleigh
Spencer D. Gipple, 35, passed away at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday March 19, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 24 with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Spencer was born in Raleigh on September 22, 1984 to Dale and Debbie Gipple. An avid sports fan, Spencer loved to play basketball and soccer. Some of his happiest memories were the times he spent playing Douglas basketball and soccer with his life-long friends on the Bears.
As a talented writer, Spencer wrote for the Daily Tarheel at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduation, Spencer pursued a career in Information Technology. He enjoyed music, traveling with his dad, playing golf, and cheering on the Tarheels. People will remember Spencer for his sense of humor, his "silky smooth jump shot," and his dominance in fantasy sports.
Spencer is predeceased by his father Dale Gipple on June 1, 2018. He is survived by his mother Debbie, sister Emmie, and countless family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Raleigh Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org or 7101 Creedmoor Rd #130, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020