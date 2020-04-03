|
Spencer Mills Kitchin
March 2, 1943 - March 16, 2020
Scotland Neck
Spencer Mills Kitchin, age 77, passed away March 16, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Mills was born in Richmond, Va. on March 2,1943, to Stedman and Reba Wommack Kitchin. He grew up in Scotland Neck and graduated from Scotland Neck High School.
He went on to graduate from Wake Forest University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and a Distinguished Graduate of the University's Army ROTC Program.
After various assignments as an Armored Cavalry officer in the United States and Germany, he served one tour in Vietnam as a Cavalry Troop Commander.
Mills's dedication to and sacrifices for his Troopers and country earned him the Bronze Medal with "V" device and an Oak Leaf Cluster, the Purple Heart, an Air Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal.
After returning from Vietnam, Mills began his long career farming the family tracts along the Roanoke River. He was an avid student of history, especially of World War II, and enjoyed spending time on River Road.
Besides his parents, Mills was preceded in death by his brother, Stedman Kitchin, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Mills Kitchin, U.S. Air Force, Retired, his wife Tiffiny, and their children, Ethaniel, Evelyn, and Ean of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by one sister, Anna Kitchin Wilson, her husband Clarence Wilson, MD, of Wilmington, their sons Stedman Wilson, PhD, Hadley Wilson, MD, Hadley's wife Lauren, and their daughters Madeline and Kathryn Mills, all of Durham.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Kitchin family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.letchworthsykesfs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020