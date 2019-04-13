Services Beth Meyer Synagogue 504 Newton Rd Raleigh, NC 27615 Funeral service 10:00 AM Beth Meyer Synagogue 504 Newton Rd Raleigh , NC View Map Shiva 7:30 PM Shiva 7:30 PM Service 7:30 PM Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Fox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Harold Fox

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Stanley Harold Fox, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at home on April 11, 2019. Stan was born on January 7, 1929 in his beloved town of Oxford, North Carolina. He received his business degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he met and married Joan Schlosburg. After working at the Hecht Company in Washington, D.C., Stan returned home when his father was in a car accident. He expanded Fox's Department Store, which his father had started, to include a chain of ladies dress shops. In addition, he was a successful entrepreneur, owning many businesses including: radio stations, The Barn Door Furniture Manufacturing Company, and numerous properties. He was very proud to be one of the founding directors of Union Bank.

Not long after his return home, Stan helped organize the first chapter of the Jaycees in Granville County in 1956. Later he joined the Kiwanis and the Chamber of Commerce. Stan's love of his community expanded from his commercial and civic club interests to elected office in 1979 when he became a Commissioner for the City of Oxford, serving for eight years. This included four as Mayor Pro Tem. Stan's capacity for gaining the public's trust was further proven when he was elected as representative for NC's 27th district; serving constituents from Granville, Vance, and Warren Counties in the North Carolina General Assembly for 10 years from 1994 – 2004. Stan served the state and our region as the President of the North Carolina Jaycees, President of the North Carolina Merchants Association, Trustee of Vance-Granville Community College, Chairman of the Board of the Union Bank, and Chair of the Government Affairs Office of NC. Until his death, he had been the longest continuous member of his beloved Beth Meyer Synagogue.

Stan has been recognized by the State of NC with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine; Priceless Gem Award; Harris Family Education Award, and The John Penn Outstanding Citizen Award.

Stan was generous, kind and loving. He gave to every charity including creating a four year scholarship to UNC, specifically for students from Granville County.

Stan Fox was a gift and example in his graceful, humble manner. He spent many years of dedicated service not only for residents of Granville County and its municipalities, but for all others who have encountered him. His joy was his family and friends. This was followed by his love for Carolina sports, golf and a good joke. He was beloved by all who knew him and his memory will remain a blessing.

He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Pizer-Fox; children: Susan and Freddy Robinson, Debra Tenenbaum and Fred Spring, and Martin Fox; step-children: Carl Halpern, Michele Pizer; Billy and Anne Pizer, Ellen and Matthew Slotkin. Sister-in-Law Barbara Fox; grandchildren Ryan and Anna Robinson; Mark and Valerie Robinson, Julie and David Sheffer; Brittany Tenenbaum; Meg and Talor Bearman; Christopher Fox and Scott Fox Tenenbaum. Great-Grandchildren: Caroline Robinson, Rocco Robinson, Nate Robinson; Daisy Robinson, Abe Sheffer, Stella Robinson, Miles Sheffer, Dean Sheffer, and Nina Robinson, Mica Pizer, Levi Slotkin, Sammy Pizer, Gideon Slotkin, Naomi Pizer, Mira Slotkin.

He is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Joan Schlosburg Fox, parents Sam and Minerva Fox, sister and brother-in-law Frona and Nat Evens, brother Irv Fox, and son-in-law Allen Tenenbaum.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Beth Meyer Synagogue, 504 Newton Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Oxford, N.C.

Shiva will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions can be made to the Richard H. Thornton Library, The Boys and Girls Club of Oxford, or the Beth Meyer Synagogue.