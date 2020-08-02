1/1
Stanley "Keith" Harrison
1947 - 2020
Stanley "Keith" Harrison

June 18, 1947 - July 13, 2020

Wake Forest, NC

Stanley Keith Harrison, 73, of Wake Forest, NC, died on Monday July 13th. As a kid growing up in Baltimore Keith dared to dream of what could be. He became an electrical engineer and pilot who loved eating good food, listening to music, his cats, following the stock market and traveling. Keith will be remembered as a loving grandfather, father, and husband. His love and dedication to his family has certainly earned Keith another set of wings.

His sharp wit and tight squeezes will be missed by those surviving – grandchildren Silas and Lola Gidley, Makayla and Braiden Rosado; stepchildren Matthew Gidley and Kelly Rosado; brother Lew (Sharon) Harrison; sister-in-laws Sally Gidley and Edna Mae Harrison and nephew Bobby Harrison. Keith was proceeded in death by his parents, Roland and Catherine Harrison, his wife Nina Gidley-Harrison, and his siblings Robert, Edgar, Norman, and John.

No funeral services are planned. A memorial service will be held in East Jordan, MI in the summer of 2021.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 30, 2020
AW
