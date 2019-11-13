|
Stella "Daphine" Adcock
October 28, 1929 - September 7, 2019
Raleigh, NC
89, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Daphine was born on October 28, 1929, in Franklin, N.C., to Rufus and Juanita F. Bunn. She married Will Edwin Adcock Sr. on September 28, 1946, and resided in Raleigh, N.C., where they raised their two sons and were active in their community and church, St. Mark's UMC. After moving to Richmond, Va., in 2013, she resided in The Crossings at Bon Air, creating friendships with many members of the staff. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, "Ed"; and son, Will "Eddie" Adcock Jr. She is survived by her son, John Adcock and his wife, Susan; grandson, Lee Adcock and his wife, Katie; granddaughter, Sara Adcock; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Henry, Charles and Lucy; sisters, Nettie Williams and Shirley Fletcher; and brother, Tommy Bunn. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Mark's UMC, 4801 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609 . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 13, 2019