Stephan Barat
1946 - 2020
August 1, 1946 - November 21, 2020
Garner, North Carolina - GARNER -Stephan (Steve) Gabriel Barat passed away on November 21, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Steve was born in Passaic, NJ on August 1, 1946, and lived in various cities in NJ, FL, and GA, before moving to Garner, NC in 2006. He served honorably in the U.S. army, was a proud Vietnam Veteran, and was a truck driver for many years before his health forced him to retire.
Steve survived two open heart surgeries, and in between recoveries, shared his experiences as a volunteer at WakeMed Cardiac Rehab, and later was a volunteer as a Guest Ambassador for the hospital.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 34 years, Barbara Adlin Barat; sons, Stephan, Jr., Michael and Jeffrey Barat; brother, Frank Barat; grandchildren Stephan, III, Justin, Caitlin, Matthew, Luke, Sara and Olivia; several nephews and a niece; and the light of his life for 12 years, yellow lab, Maggie. He was predeceased by his parents, Gabriel and Helen Barat, and his sister, Shirley Barat Strauss.
The family would like to thank all the people at Transitions LifeCare, who provided hospice services, and made Steve's last days more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or charity of choice would be appreciated.
Graveside services will be at Montlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the veterans section. Services are being handled by Bryan-Lee Funeral Homes. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later time.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
