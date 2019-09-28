Home

Stephan Bibb


1939 - 2019
Stephan Bibb Obituary
Stephen Edgar Bibb

November 17, 1939-September 21, 2019

Raleigh

Steve was born in Beckley, WV on November 17th, 1939 to the late Clarence Love Bibb and Ruth McMahon Bibb. He passed away on September 21, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC with his daughter by his side.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1957, and from Western Kentucky University in 1964.

Steve had a long history in sales with Exxon Oil Co. in Charlotte, Statesville and Raleigh. He was an active community member in his former Raleigh neighborhood of Wood Valley. He was also a volunteer fireman with the Durham Highway Fire Dept.

Steve more recently lived in Greenville, NC, but spent most of his time in Emerald Isle. The beach was a special place for Steve as he made lifelong friends at Camp Ocean Forest. Most days Steve was either on the pier, on the beach, or out visiting with neighbors.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 26 years, Donna Kay Bibb of Greenville and his brother, Kenneth Love Bibb of Texas.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Fagan and her husband Kevin and their two sons, Finn and Declan; Stephanie's mother, Jeane R. Bibb. He also leaves behind 3 step sons, Dean Howard & his wife Virginia and their daughter Isabella of Raleigh NC; Rawls Howard III & his wife Jolene and their son Rawls IV of Mooresville, NC; John Howard of Tarboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research or

A celebration of Steve's life is planned for the Fall in Emerald Isle, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 28, 2019
