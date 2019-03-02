Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Moose Lodge
15103 Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Summit Church
3000 Lufkin Rd
Apex, NC
Stephanie Frick-Oldland


Stephanie Frick-Oldland Obituary
Stephanie Frick-Oldland

August 22, 1978 - February 24, 2019

Raleigh

Our beloved Steph was suddenly taken from us at the age of 40. She leaves a void on this earth in many hearts. Mother, Wife, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Cousin, Friend, Co-Worker. These are just a few of the ways to describe her. More importantly - loving, caring, kind, smart, beautiful, fun-loving, devoted, strong - would be accurate as well.

She was very proud of her 2 greatest accomplishments in life. Her son Andy, and getting her college degree. The second she had just finished and will be awarded posthumously through Strayer University.

Please join us in Celebrating her Life. We are asking for everyone to wear Steph's favorite color, GREEN!! Celebrations will be held in Maryland at the Moose Lodge on Saturday March 9th at 2 pm. 15103 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Celebrations will also be held in North Carolina at The Summit Church on Saturday March 23rd at 10 am. 3000 Lufkin Rd, Apex NC 27539. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to these locations after 9 am on the day of. She loves orchids and lilies. Calla Lily is her favorite. We will have some light refreshments and snacks at both Celebrations. If you would like to donate to Andy's College Fund, we have set up a Go Fund Me under, Stephanie Frick-Oldland Memorial.

Ohana. Love. Prayers.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019
