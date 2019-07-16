Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis United Methodist Church
2965 Kildaire Farm Road
Cary, NC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis United Methodist Church
2965 Kildaire Farm Road
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Goode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Goode


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Goode Obituary
Stephanie Jeanette Carpenter Goode

Cary

Stephanie Jeanette Carpenter Goode made her transition on July 11, 2019, with family present, at her home in Cary, NC. Mrs. Goode was born on December 22, 1951, in Washington, D.C. She spent most of her life in Arlington, Virginia, before moving in 1994 to Cary, North Carolina, where along with her husband George founded Telecommunication Solutions Group (TSG) and served as VP and member of the board.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, George C. W. Goode, III, daughter Carol G. Wells, sons George C. W. Goode, IV and Stephen A. J. Goode, son-in-law Adam Michael Wells, Sr., daughter-in-law Misleydis Lopez Goode, grandchildren Adam Michael Wells, Jr. and Caroline Blakeley Wells, brother Charles H. Carpenter, Jr. and sister Deborah C. Brittain.

Services will be held on July 18, 2019, at the St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518. Viewing 10:00am, Services 11:00am. Donations in memory of Stephanie Goode may be made to St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518.
Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now