|
|
Stephanie Nichole Dickinson
December 12, 1994 - February 7, 2019
Spring Hope
"Memories make what we are. Dreams make what we'll be."
We are saddened to announce the unforeseen loss of our beloved daughter, Stephanie. She was called to rest at an early age of 24.
She leaves behind her beloved mother, Jennifer Crank-Harris, stepfather, William Harris; her father, David Dickinson; stepmother, Christine Lavoie; her sister, Kattie Leann Dickinson and brother, Brian Dickinson, Luke, Jonah and Isaac Lavoie also, grandparents, Kevin and Nancy Smith, Marsha Parker and Jerry Lee.
You are gone but never forgotten. You carry a piece of our hearts with you, till we meet again…
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 PM until 5 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home, 7881 Webbs Mill Rd., Spring Hope, NC 27882.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Spring Hope Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019