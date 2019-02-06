|
Stephen Anthony Allen
April 21, 1955 - February 4, 2019
Raleigh
Stephen Anthony Allen passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas R. Allen, Sr, Ann Stephens Allen Williams.
Surviving are his wife, Kris; sisters, Sheila Allen Gregory and husband Richard, Dawn Allen Buffaloe and husband Scott of Garner; brother Thomas R. Allen, Jr. and wife Susan all of Raleigh; children, Stephen Blake Allen and wife, Amy, Hunter Anthony Allen; 3 grandchildren, Kendall, Stephen and Kyra.
