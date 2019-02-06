Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Stephen A. Allen Obituary
Stephen Anthony Allen

April 21, 1955 - February 4, 2019

Raleigh

Stephen Anthony Allen passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas R. Allen, Sr, Ann Stephens Allen Williams.

Surviving are his wife, Kris; sisters, Sheila Allen Gregory and husband Richard, Dawn Allen Buffaloe and husband Scott of Garner; brother Thomas R. Allen, Jr. and wife Susan all of Raleigh; children, Stephen Blake Allen and wife, Amy, Hunter Anthony Allen; 3 grandchildren, Kendall, Stephen and Kyra.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2019
