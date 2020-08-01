Stephen Wayne Dixon
December 21, 1950-July 28, 2020
Chapel Hill
Stephen Wayne Dixon, 69, of Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully at home on July 28th, 2020. Steve was born in Alamance County, NC on December 21st, 1950 to William Dixon Sr. and Naomi (Johnson) Dixon. From a young age Steve developed a strong work ethic. He started his first job as a young teenager at the Johnson country store, completed the rigorous training necessary to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, worked as a school bus driver, and held summer jobs at the Saxapahaw Mill all before graduating from Southern Alamance High School in 1969. Steve continued to support himself through college as a hospital aide while attending the University of North Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry (1973) and a Master's in Public Health (1974). During his time at Carolina, Steve enjoyed playing saxophone in the Carolina Marching Band and had his first date with his wife Anne (Warren) while attending one of the many basketball and football games where the band performed. After graduating, Steve began a 35 year career with DuPont in Delaware. His work led him to travel extensively both in the US and internationally. Steve also obtained a Master's Degree in Business from the University of Delaware in 2002 and enjoyed teaching occupational health and safety certification courses throughout the country. After retirement, Steve and Anne returned to Chapel Hill, NC, to be closer to family and where Steve continued to root for the Tar Heels.
Steve never met a stranger he couldn't start a conversation with. He was a lover of music, theater, food, and travel, all of which he shared with his family, and enjoyed being a member of The Briar Chapel Arts and Eats Group. As he began to battle problems with his health his patience was steadfast and he never complained. He will be remembered for his robust laugh, sense of humor and love of maple nut goodies. His daughters will think of him every time they make peanut butter crunch (a Dixon family recipe) or watch a James Bond movie. On June 20th, surrounded by family, Steve and Anne celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at home in front of their garden of Bee Balm, Purple Coneflowers, and Black-Eyed Susans.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Dixon) Fashing and husband Mark Fashing; daughter Sarah Dixon and husband Todd Rump; grandchildren Kurt and William Fashing; brother William Dixon Jr. and wife Peggy (Pentecost) Dixon; brother Terry Dixon; sister Sharon (Dixon) Doss and husband Tommy Doss; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Family on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Family (200 Hayes Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517) or the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (donation information can be found on their website https://unclineberger.org
). The family would like to thank Homewatch CareGivers of Chapel Hill and the team at the UNC Cancer Center for their care. A special thank you to Dr. Brad Barnes for the overwhelming kindness and exceptional care he provided over the last several months. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com