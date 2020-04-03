|
|
Stephen Michael Durfee
October 26, 1967 - March 26, 2020
Durham
Stephen Michael Durfee passed away March 26, 2020, at Duke Hospital following a non-survivable spinal cord injury from a fall. He was born in Landstuhl, Germany to Michael F. Durfee and Susan M. Durfee on October 26, 1967. Steve served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist from 1985 – 1989. He then began a career in technology where he worked for Guardian Life, Bethlehem Area School District, and Delaware Valley College. He fine-tuned his cooking skills with a degree in culinary arts from Northampton Community College in 2006. He was a master of a good quip and was known for his sardonic sense of humor. He enjoyed photography, good movies, and cooking, and was always up-to-date on current events. He is survived by his Mother Susan of Chapel Hill, NC, sister Laura and her husband Paul of Chapel Hill, NC, and his sister Camille of Sanford, NC. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Michael F. Durfee. Steve shared 10 years of marriage with Christine Burke of Bethlehem, PA. Though he fought depression, he was kind and empathetic and held friends close to his heart. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. A memorial scholarship will be set up in his honor for the Northampton Community College Culinary Arts program. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-m-durfee-culinary-arts-scholarship-fund
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020