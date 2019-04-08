Home

Stephen Morgart
Stephen G. Morgart


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen G. Morgart Obituary
Stephen G. Morgart

December 27, 1940 - April 4, 2019

Raleigh

Stephen G. Morgart has passed on, leaving behind his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children, Jeffrey, Rachel, and Jason, and his grandchildren, Raven and Leah Durham, Hannah, Casey, and Cooper Morgart. Stephen left a legacy of service to his country, state, and community. Steve served in the Army Special Forces, he was a policeman in Endicott New York for 21 years, he served on the board of directors for one of the first battered women's shelters in New York state. This humble man helped launch North Carolina's "Booze It & Lose It" impaired driving enforcement efforts to an unsurpassed level in the USA. He was the first full-time mobile breath alcohol testing unit operator in the US. He laid the groundwork and established the operating guidelines that put North Carolina in the forefront of mobile alcohol testing and impaired driving enforcement. He was a guiding light for many other states in their efforts to combat impaired driving. Hat's off to Batman.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 8, 2019
