Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
99 North Salisbury Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
1949 - 2019
Stephen Gaj Obituary
Stephen Berkeley Gaj

June 21, 1949 - November 2, 2019

Raleigh

Stephen Gaj, 70, of Raleigh passed away on November 2, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Home. Steve was born on June 21, 1949 to Steve and Suzanne Gay in Pontiac, Michigan. In 1964, the family moved to Raleigh, where he met his future wife, Nancye Brown, to whom he was happily married for 47 years. Steve graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a BFA in fine art and went on to earn a master's degree in graphic design from the School of Design at NCSU. He devoted his professional life to developing visual identities and print materials for a variety of organizations serving rural communities and vulnerable populations.

Steve was a sensitive, intellectual man who enjoyed playing guitar and painting. He faced challenges and disappointments with calm and resolve, and he faced his death the same way. He is survived by his wife Nancye, son Carter, and mother-in-law Caralie Brown of Raleigh; sister-in-law Beanie Kelly and niece Caran Kelly of Bon Air, Virginia; nephew Paul Kelly, his wife Keri, and their son Chase of Ashland, Virginia; and his cousin Lynn Gay of Owensville, Missouri. A memorial service for Steve will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 99 North Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019
