Stephen Lee Hester
November 18, 1940 - September 11, 2019
Raleigh
Stephen Lee Hester, 78, passed away on Wednesday. A native of Durham NC, he was the son of the late Frank and Jessamine Bullock Hester.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday at Raleigh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, NC.
Stephen is survived by his brothers, Reece Hester and wife, Becky, Larry Hester and wife, Jerry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Murdoch Developmental Center, Attention: Parkview Cottage, PO Box 3000, 1600 East C Street, Butner, NC 27509.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019