Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Avenue
Raleigh, NC
1940 - 2019
Stephen Hester Obituary
Stephen Lee Hester

November 18, 1940 - September 11, 2019

Raleigh

Stephen Lee Hester, 78, passed away on Wednesday. A native of Durham NC, he was the son of the late Frank and Jessamine Bullock Hester.

A graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday at Raleigh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, NC.

Stephen is survived by his brothers, Reece Hester and wife, Becky, Larry Hester and wife, Jerry, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Murdoch Developmental Center, Attention: Parkview Cottage, PO Box 3000, 1600 East C Street, Butner, NC 27509.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
