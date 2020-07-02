Stephen Joseph Heidel
Fuquay-Varina
Stephen Joseph Heidel, age 62, passed away much too soon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with heart disease. He was surrounded by his wife, Donna Schaffer Heidel, and his daughters, Kate and Taryn.
Steve was a smart, loving man, full of courage and wit, and always ready with a thunderous laugh. He was very adventurous and there wasn't an outdoor activity or hobby he didn't try (and some he even mastered). Woodworking in his shop and sailing on his boat, Bliss, his most recent passions, were the ones he loved the most.
Following graduation from Notre Dame University, Steve joined the Marine Corps, serving for seven years as an OV-10 Bronco aviator. He then had a very successful and fulfilling career in the pharmaceutical industry, culminating as Director of Process Engineering and Automation at Patheon. His career enabled him to travel the world and enjoy delicious food wherever he went, another of his passions.
Along with his wife and daughters, Steve is survived by his sisters and brothers; Cathleen (Roy), Donald (Pam), Thomas (Jennifer), Nancy, Karen (Larry), many nieces and nephews, and even some great nieces and nephews. He joins his mother, Anne, his father, Donald, his brother, Peter (Sheila), and his nephew, Nikolas, in Valhalla.
In lieu of flowers, Steve will be honored by donations to Marine Toys for Tots.
The virtual celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 4 PM EDT. For more information, please visit Steve's webpage: https://www.honorstephenheidel.com
Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com