Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
North Haven Church
6620 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC
Stephen L. Davis


1948 - 2020
Stephen L. Davis Obituary
Stephen Lamar Davis

February 28, 1948-March 1, 2020

Raleigh

Stephen Lamar Davis, 72, died March 1, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A Raleigh native, Marine Corps veteran and fine artist, he was retired from Memorex Telex and the State Employees' Credit Union.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Marsha Kay Muse, brother, Brian Davis, MD, of Durham, and sister, Susan Van Dyke of Raleigh.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at North Haven Church, 6620 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. At a later date, an interment service will be held in Conover, NC. Full obituary at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
