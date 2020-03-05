|
Stephen Lamar Davis
February 28, 1948-March 1, 2020
Raleigh
Stephen Lamar Davis, 72, died March 1, 2020 at Rex Hospital.
A Raleigh native, Marine Corps veteran and fine artist, he was retired from Memorex Telex and the State Employees' Credit Union.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Marsha Kay Muse, brother, Brian Davis, MD, of Durham, and sister, Susan Van Dyke of Raleigh.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at North Haven Church, 6620 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. At a later date, an interment service will be held in Conover, NC. Full obituary at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020