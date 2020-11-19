Stephen R. Kandall

January 8, 1940 - November 4, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Stephen R. Kandall, 80, died November 4, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. He grew up on Long Island, New York, and graduated valedictorian from Far Rockaway High School in 1957. He then graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College (class of 1961) and from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine (class of 1965). From 1969-71 he served in the U.S. Public Health Service as Chief of Pediatrics. From 1976 until his retirement in 1997, he served as Chief of Neonatology at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

He was the author of numerous publications, editorials, and textbook chapters as well as a book that combined both research and his life experience as a doctor, Substance and Shadow: Women and Addiction in the United States (1996). Steve and his wife Judy retired to Raleigh in 1999 where Steve found special fulfillment as an alumni interviewer for Harvard College. He loved following the academic and athletic careers of the students he met.

He loved tennis, golf, the New York Times crossword puzzles and keeping librarians busy as he read each book in every "must read" list. Steve and Judy were avid supporters of the arts in both New York and North Carolina. Most of all, Steve loved being a husband to Judy Gaines Kandall, father to Larry Kandall and Marlene Kandall Glasheen (husband Jim) and stepfather to Jonathan Gaines (wife Lauren) and Wendy Gaines (husband Bob Ryan), as well as proud grandfather to Averi and Devin Gaines, Joshua Ryan and Sierra Kandall Glasheen. Steve was incredibly generous, caring, funny and interested in others. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

