Stephen R. Melillo
April 26, 1926 - June 25, 2020
Cary
Stephen R. Melillo, 94, passed away June 25, 2020. A native of N. J., he was the son of the late Rocco and Angelina Melillo. Stephen was a Grocery Manager for many years. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. The family will have a private graveside service, with Military Honors.
Along with his parents Stephen was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mercandetti ; 2-brothers, Mike Melillo and Joseph Sgro, and a grandson, Jeffrey Melillo. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret Vrola Melillo; daughters, Janet Huffman and husband Jack; sons, Robert Melillo and wife Nancy and Thomas Melillo and wife Norine; sisters, Catherine Calabro and husband Tom and Carmella Lyons; brothers, Alfred Sgro and Vincent Sgro and wife Kathy ; five grandchildren and 3-great-grandchildren. Condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 27, 2020.