Stephen Snow
1933 - 2020
Stephen Henry Snow

September 27, 1933 - November 9, 2020

Raleigh, N.C.

Steve was born in Auburn, Massachusetts to Gladys Ramsey and Carl Albert Snow. His teen years were spent in Portland, Maine where he was an avid snow skier and fisherman; he also attended high school and college in Portland, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was trained to become an air traffic controller. He spent 32 years working for the FAA in metropolitan Washington, D.C. before retiring. His keen mind and attention to detail were crucial in this field of work. His wife of 52 years, Carole Williams (Willie) predeceased him as well as a son, Michael Scott, sister Katie, brother Carl, brothers-in-law Byron Keene and Charles Norton, sister-in-law Phoebe Snow and stepmother Alma Snow. His survivors include: devoted son Steve and daughter-in-law Kim White-Snow, grandsons Patrick Edward Thomas, William Grayson Waters and Benjamin Stephen White Snow, sisters Frances Snow Keene and Sara Snow Glenn of Rockland, Maine and several special nieces and nephews that he enjoyed many summers with in coastal Maine. For the past 3 years, Steve lived at Atria of Oakridge; the family is greatly appreciative of the active environment and the caring, friendly people there. In his final days, ABC Homecare and Kindred Hospice provided support and caring for which the family is deeply appreciative. A remembrance of Steve's life will be held at a later time in Maine.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 13, 2020.
