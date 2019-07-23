Stephen T. Byrd



Creedmoor



Stephen T. Byrd, 52, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Creedmoor surrounded by his family. He was born in Durham on August 11, 1966. Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife, Kristine Byrd; daughter, Kaylee Chulla; son, Jonathan Chulla; sister, Sharon Byrd Toney; nephew, Joshua Skeeter; and parents; Wayne Veasey and Virginia Yancey Veasey



Mr. Byrd was a 1985 graduate of Oxford Orphanage and formerly employed with Avis/Budget Rental as a transport driver. He was a N.C. State Wolfpack fan and a New York Yankee's fan. He was a Bass fisherman who loved the mountains and spending time with his family.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Clements Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mike Underwood officiating. Burial will follow the service in South Granville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, Transitions Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association: P.O. Box 55071, Boston, MA 02205.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 23, 2019