Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Raphael Catholic Church
5801 Falls of Neuse Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael Catholic Church
5801 Falls of Neuse Rd.
Raleigh, NC
1942 - 2020
Stephen Waver Obituary
Stephen John Waver

Garner

Stephen John Waver, 77, of Garner, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Stephen was born March 27, 1942 in Rochester, NY to the late Chester J. Waver and Rose Zamiara Waver.

He grew up in Rochester, NY and had been living in Garner, NC since 2003. He was retired from Walmart as an assembler. He was a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church. Steve had a passion for food and his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen John Waver, Jr.; his step-son, Frank Grace.

Steve is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Grace Waver; 3 children, Christine Stone (Ray), David Waver (Lisa), and Brenda Waver; 3 step-children, Robin Holmes (Daniel), Scott Grace (Johanna), Mark Grace (Ann); 3 brothers Chet, Michael (Doreen) and Jimmy Waver (Dawn); 2 sisters, Carol and Mary Waver; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11am at Saint Raphael Catholic Church, 5801 Falls of Neuse Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609, with visitation one hour prior. There will be services held in the Spring in Rochester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ,

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
